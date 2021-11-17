Breakage into Connaught Hospital

November 17, 2021

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Mohamed Kargbo, who identified himself as a businessman, was on the 7 November, 2021, arrested at the Connaught Hospital after breaking into the office of Doctor Frank Kosia, and stole one computer monitor.

The accused, on Tuesday 16 November 2021, made his first appearance before Magistrate Isata Sellu Tucker of Court No 3 on Pademba Road Freetown on a count of office breaking and Larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Sunday 7 November, 2021, at Connaught Hospital in Freetown, with intent to steal, broke and entered into the X-ray department of the hospital and stole therein one computer monitor valued five hundred United States Dollars, equivalent to five million Leones, property of Connaught Hospital Administration.

No bail was granted and the accused was not represented.

He was remanded until the 24 November 2021. Sergeant 7224 Songo J. K is prosecuting the matter.