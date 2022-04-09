Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has already reached a new deforestation record this year

Researchers observed a 64% increase from the same time period last year, when 573.29 square kilometers (221 square miles) were cleared.
Destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has surged since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.
The president’s office and the Environment Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A UN climate panel report on Monday warned that governments are not doing enough to rein in greenhouse gas…