BP and Shell could face windfall tax as UK energy bills spike

The party reportedly says the rate of corporate tax the companies pay should be increased by 10 percentage points for a year. That would also allow the government to increase energy subsidies for the poorest households to £400 ($545) per year from £140 ($190).
British consumers will pay roughly £790 ($1,075) more to heat and light their homes this year, according to Bank of America, following a dramatic surge in wholesale energy prices that has caused dozens of UK energy suppliers to collapse in recent months.
Wholesale European gas prices have jumped by 400% over the previous year and electricity prices have increased by 300%,…