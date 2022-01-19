Boris Johnson: What is the ‘pork pie plot’ and what does it mean for the UK Prime Minister?

Two polls in the last week suggest as many as two-thirds of voters want Johnson to resign.

It’s too soon to tell.

One factor that may work in his favor is that the process of getting rid of a sitting Conservative British prime minister is fairly complicated.

Prime ministers are not elected directly by the public, of course — Brits vote for their local member of Parliament, and the leader of the largest party in Parliament becomes prime minister. The United Kingdom doesn’t have to hold another parliamentary election before 2024, so there’s no way the average voter on the street can boot Johnson out now. Then why all this talk about him facing a confidence vote? The general public may not be able to vote Johnson out of office, but Conservative lawmakers can. Rumors are flying around Westminster about backbench Conservatives sending letters of no confidence to Graham Brady, the chairman of…

