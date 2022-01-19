36.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Boris Johnson: What is the ‘pork pie plot’ and what does it mean for the UK Prime Minister?

By concord.web
0
54

Two polls in the last week suggest as many as two-thirds of voters want Johnson to resign.

It’s too soon to tell.

One factor that may work in his favor is that the process of getting rid of a sitting Conservative British prime minister is fairly complicated.

Prime ministers are not elected directly by the public, of course — Brits vote for their local member of Parliament, and the leader of the largest party in Parliament becomes prime minister. The United Kingdom doesn’t have to hold another parliamentary election before 2024, so there’s no way the average voter on the street can boot Johnson out now.

Then why all this talk about him facing a confidence vote?

The general public may not be able to vote Johnson out of office, but Conservative lawmakers can. Rumors are flying around Westminster about backbench Conservatives sending letters of no confidence to Graham Brady, the chairman of…

Read more…

Previous articleIs historic Rome villa the world’s most valuable property?
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved