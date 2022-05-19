Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, faces no further action over Downing Street ‘partygate’ scandal

Downing Street revealed on Thursday that Johnson has revealed no further fines over his alleged breaches of lockdown regulations after the Metroplitan Police announced that it had concluded its investigation.

Johnson is said to be “pleased” that the investigation is completed and that he did not receive a second fine, after a penalty was issued over his 56th birthday, PA Media reported.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister.”

Announcing the end of its investigation online, the Metropolitan Police force issued a statement saying: “The Met has today announced the investigation into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at Downing Street and Whitehall, under Operation Hillman, is complete.

“In total, detectives have made 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO…

