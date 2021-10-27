Boris Johnson thinks he doesn’t need business. It’s a huge gamble

The business community’s fears that Johnson was more interested in delivering a hard version of Brexit that Euroskeptics could celebrate than mitigating pain for firms were not alleviated when he entered Downing Street in 2019.

“This government does not seem to have shown much interest in what business thinks but instead focused almost entirely on winning and retaining Red Wall voters,” says Vicky Pryce, a leading economist based in London.

The “Red Wall” she refers to is a colloquial term for a handful of parliamentary seats that traditionally support the opposition Labour Party but voted to leave the EU in 2016. Most research shows that these people support left-wing economic ideas like high state spending but backed Brexit because of socially conservative ideas like limiting migration and retaining sovereignty.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University and a leading…