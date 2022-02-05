Boris Johnson: No one knows what to do about UK prime minister

The evidence gathered by Gray was sufficiently serious that London’s Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation. Johnson could even end up being questioned over the allegations that Downing Street staffers held boozy gatherings with little connection to their workplace activities while citizens dutifully followed the rules and said goodbye to terminally ill loved-ones over Zoom.

After the report’s publication, Johnson decided to hit back at criticism by falsely accusing the opposition Labour leader, Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor for England, of “failing to prosecute” a notorious British pedophile , Jimmy Savile. The claim — which circulates in rightwing conspiracy theory circles — has been debunked multiples times (a decision not to prosecute Savile was taken by a regional division of the prosecution service).

Johnson’s failure to withdraw it fully prompted his…

Read more…