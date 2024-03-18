Bombali District Council celebrates successful commissioning of EU-funded projects

March 14, 2024—Bombali District, Sierra Leone—The Bombali District Council, in partnership with the European Union, marked a significant milestone by commissioning the newly constructed Student Hostel on the University of Makeni’s Yoni Campus, a Combine Harvester and Cattle Paddock in Makarie Chiefdom.

These investments, funded by the European Union in partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone, are set to have a considerable developmental impact on the people of Bombali and support the District Council in generating vital revenues to enable efficient public service delivery.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, including the honorable Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone – Mr. Gerald Hatler, Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentarians, Paramount Chiefs, Local Council leadership, government officials, other development partners, and dignitaries within Bombali District.

The Head of Cooperation of the EU, Mr. Gerald Hatler, highlighted, “This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering development and prosperity in Bombali District. The European Union is proud to contribute to projects that empower local communities. The EU is inclined to support local councils because it helps local people understand their needs better, which can be addressed better with proper support. This underscores the power of taxes and how much can be achieved when people pay taxes, which are appropriately allocated. He said the EU is happy to contribute to achieving some of the government’s big five goals, which will improve the lives of community people.

(Caption: University of Makeni Newly Constructed Student Hostels at the Yoni Campus)

These investment projects will touch many lives, especially those of students at the UNIMAK Yoni Campus. A 50-bedroom hostel will hugely reduce the time and risks of long commutes. The cattle paddock and combine harvester will hugely contribute to the nutrition and well-being of district residents. In a nutshell, this project has made tremendous and has changed the narrative of the [Bombali] district council’s development drive. There are EU projects in all our 21 Wards, like bridges, culverts and bridges, hand-dug wells, rice mills, combine harvesters, etc. These are tangible signs to show that the EU is the true agents of transformation, and we’ll continue working with them in the years ahead. On this note, I want to thank the EU for supporting our district council. The Council Chairman said.

The Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, Amb. Tamba Lamina said this is not just a win for Bombali District but all Sierra Leoneans. Young people come from all corners of Sierra Leone to seek knowledge at the University of Makeni and need accommodation. “When they get education in a conducive environment, their expertise also benefits the rest of Sierra Leone. The meat from the cattle paddock will also be bought and sold all over Sierra Leone, contributing to the country’s food security drive. He said that with EU support, local councils can administer their constituents judiciously, improve service delivery, and generate revenue, which is necessary for funding their minor projects until they reach the point where major projects can be attempted. He thanked the EU for their generous support over the years and encouraged guests to pay their local taxes, as these funds are required to pursue projects.

The hostels will provide a lasting solution to students’ accommodation issues at the UNIMAK Yoni campus, as most live far away. This investment will also hugely reduce the risk of road traffic accidents, as most students use commercial motorbikes for commuting. It will also boost their productivity, as they live on campus, removing commute time.

Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Makeni, Rev. Fr. Prof Joseph Turay, says the hostels are a great initiative with the government’s Medium Term National Development Plan and the President’s Big Five game changers. He says the hostel speaks to human capacity development, while the cattle paddock and combine harvesters speak to FEED Salone aspirations.”These investments are an eye-opener for the Council and our university, as we see the need to partner with the Council to enhance practical skills and value in addition to our students who study animal husbandry, veterinary care, general agriculture, and research.

(Caption: New Cattle Paddock)

The cattle paddock and the combine harvesters will contribute to food security while generating revenue for the council. Bombali is known for its vast, rich savannah plains, which are very suitable for crop farming and animal husbandry.

Simultaneously, the endeavor prioritizes human capacity development, enriching skills within the community and contributing to overall growth. Notably, these projects positively impact service delivery, particularly in vital sectors such as agriculture and education, promising a brighter future for the region.

The local investments, including the Student Hostel, Cattle Paddock, and Combine Harvester, will provide valuable services to the people of Bombali while mobilizing revenues that can support the District Council in implementing its mandate and ensuring local development.

About the project:

The EU-funded Support to Civil Society and Local Authorities for Local Development in Sierra Leone project is a 6-year initiative that promotes service delivery, infrastructural development, and capacity development, and it is implemented by Local Authorities, Civil Societies and DAI Consulting. The project covers 6 District Councils (Bombali, Kenema, Falaba, Kambia, Karene, and Pujehun). The project aims at promoting local councils’ institutional and revenue generation capacity to enable efficient service delivery and sustainability in their communities.

For media inquiries, contact N’Alie Koroma N’Fa-Alie.KOROMA@eeas.europa.eu.