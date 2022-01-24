Bollore country manager bids farewell

January 24, 2024

By Fadda Bakish

The announcement of departure of Bollore Transport and Logistics Country Manager, Captain Fabjanko Kokan, came as a shock to many Sierra Leoneans, especially management and staff of Freetown Terminal Limited, Sierra Leone Ports Authority, Nation al Commission for Privatization, National Revenue Authority, Shipping and Clearing Agencies, the media and close friends that have over the years seen and realized his true stewardship.

Kokan will be replaced by the current General Manager of Freetown Terminal Limited, Bertrand Kerguelen. “I am going to leave Sierra Leone but I am not going far away from you. I will be on next door Guinea supervising all Bollore activities in Sierra Leone,” Captain Kokan told Journalists last Thursday.

It could be recalled on 24th September 2021 at Menthaba Village in the Sanda Tendaren Chiefdom, where the Bollore Country Manager was officially accord with the title Pa Kapr Komrabai Kawaleh (meaning Ambassador of Light), by Ceremonial Chiefs.

Captain Kokan revealed that he is always willing to serve Sierra Leone under the Bollore Group, which was founded in 1965, as its founders lay premium on development.

“I love working and following people. I work with different classes of people irrespective of their tribes, religion, or political affiliation,” he said and added that he does not judge people but he rather accepts what they are and that he judges people on what they do. “If you want to change the world you have to surrender to good people, give them trust and responsibilities,” Kokan said and added that “we can change the world if we work together. One finger cannot pick up a stone.”

Under his leadership, Freetown Terminal Limited recorded a direct contribution to the National Revenue Authority ($73.5 million), National Commission for Privatization/Sierra Leone Port Authority ($65.3 million) and the National Social Security and Insurance Trust- NASSIT ($1.6 million) a total of $140.4 million. His company invested $156 million (including extension), employed directly 322 workers (98.8% local staff), 27, 057 indirect employment, 5,954 induced employments.

He is departing Sierra Leone at a time when Bolloré Ports is integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance. (ESG) issues into its development strategy. From the direct impact of its activities to the indirect impact linked to the execution of its services, the company is innovating to reduce its carbon footprint and preserve biodiversity. This is demonstrated by the implementation of the “Green Terminal” certification program for its port terminals, audited by Bureau Veritas. FTL is working to install in 2022 1 Mega Watt of solar energy 100% renewable to target the Green Terminal certification.

Some of the company’s corporate social responsibility ctivities in recent years include, a donation to Don Bosco with the sum of 5000 Euros, fifty bags of rice, provided assorted school items to Scholl pupils in their communities of operations costing Le152,582,750, fire response by its fire engine to surrounding communities, supported the construction of a primary school in Menthaba Village and provided school bags and assorted school materials, donated to City of Rest, supported the Breast Cancer Awareness with Le20 million, provided 30 scholarships to deserving students, 1303 pupils benefited from material supports in its community, took part in World Anti-Corruption Day, supported with tanks to airport expansion project, provided support to Moa Warf police Post etc. The company has raised funds through its annual marathon fundraising event, which has gone as direct support to education, health, food and other charitable supports to vulnerable groups.