Bo District Council Chairman pledges support for President Bio’s Big 5 Game Changers 

In Rolling Out the Medium-Term National Development Plan, Bo District Council Chairman Commits to President Bio’s Big 5 Game Changers.

The Bo District Council Chairman, Victor Korseh Hindowa, joined colleagues and stakeholders at the Bombali District Council Hall as the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development presented copies of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2024-2030 for district-level rollout.

Launched by President Julius Maada Bio on January 30, 2024, the MTNDP, themed “A Transformative Acceleration Agenda for Food Security, Human Capital Development, and Job Creation,” aims to guide Sierra Leone’s development efforts over the next 5 to 7 years. It focuses on strengthening local governance, addressing staff retention in local councils, enhancing local food security, and promoting local economic development.

Despite financial challenges, Chairman Hindowa has developed a robust revenue mobilization strategy to support President Bio’s Big Five Game Changers and restore the dignity and integrity of the Bo District Council.