Black Johnson land owners demand an independent EIA report

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Black Johnson Land Owners Organization demanded an independent environmental health and impact assessment reports on Black Johnson, as opposed to the one recently done by the government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

They also requested for a proper environmental health and impact assessment report, an established website for the consultancy, a license consultant who is not an employee of the Ministry of Fisheries, and also a report about the value and importance of the wetland.

They noted, however that, they have no problem with the fish harbor that the government wanted to build at Black Johnson, but that they need the government to have a proper consultation with the rightful land owners before they embark on the project.

“We have always made ourselves very clear that we are not against any national development and we stand by our word that we are not against any national development,” they noted.

They said their earlier concern was the Fish Harbor,the community environment and the wetland, adding that what they made to understand of late was that the government wanted to build a new city at Black Johnson.

They said as an organization, they have tried all they could to engage the Ministries of Lands, Fisheries and the Environment Protection Agency, to have a proper discussion but to no avail.

They said throughout their campaign they have been asking the government for a true certified environment survey report, the grant agreement between Sierra Leone Government and China and the project proposal.

They said wanted to get a direct engagement with the Ministries of Land and Fisheries for them to have a proper discussion as to what they want to do with Black Johnson that will be beneficial to the community.