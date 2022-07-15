Biodiversity crisis: 1 in 5 people rely on wild species for income & food -Report

By Alfred Koroma

Billions of people in developed and developing nations, use wild species for food, medicine and income, rapidly contributing to the extinction of millions of plants and animals globally, a new report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reveals.

A summary of the assessment released on 8 July, discloses that exploitation of wildlife is one of the largest drivers of biodiversity loss and offers insights to establish more sustainable use of wild species of plants, animals, fungi and algae around the world.

The report says 10,000 Wild Species are harvested for human food and Billions of people Worldwide are using about 50,000 Wild species to meet their needs whiles 2.4 Billion (1 in 3) Depend on Fuel Wood for Cooking.

The assessment was conducted by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) on the Sustainable Use of Wild Species involving 85 leading experts from the natural and social sciences, and holders of indigenous and local knowledge, as well as 200 contributing authors, drawing on more than 6,200 sources. The summary of the Report was approved last week by representatives of the 139 member States of IPBES in Bonn, Germany.

“With about 50,000 wild species used through different practices, including more than 10,000 wild species harvested directly for human food, rural people in developing countries are most at risk from unsustainable use, with lack of complementary alternatives often forcing them to further exploit wild species already at risk,” said Dr. Jean-Marc Fromentin (France), who co-chaired the Assessment with Dr. Marla R. Emery (USA/Norway) and Prof. John Donaldson (South Africa).

“70% of the world’s poor are directly dependent on wild species. One in five people rely on wild plants, algae and fungi for their food and income; 2.4 billion rely on fuel wood for cooking and about 90% of the 120 million people working in capture fisheries are supported by small-scale fishing,” said Dr. Emery. “But the regular use of wild species is extremely important not only in the Global South. From the fish that we eat, to medicines, cosmetics, decoration and recreation, wild species’ use is much more prevalent than most people realise.”

The researchers found that the use of wild species is an important source of income for millions of people worldwide, saying that wild tree species account for two thirds of global industrial roundwood; trade in wild plants, algae and fungi is a billion-dollar industry; and even non-extractive uses of wild species are big business.

The Report identifies fishing; gathering; logging; terrestrial animal harvesting (including hunting) among others as the broad categories of ‘practices’ in the use of wild species.

Also, the assessment identifies unsustainable logging together with unsustainable gathering as one of the main threats for the survival of an estimated 12% of wild tree species and unsustainable hunting as a threat for 1,341 wild mammal species.

Seascape changes, climate change, pollution and invasive alien species affecting the abundance and distribution of wild species, increasing stress and challenges among the human communities that use them, IPBES report, adding that global trade in wild species has expanded substantially in volume, value and trade networks over the past four decades.

Timber and fish make up the largest volumes and value of illegal trade in wild species with the authors discovering that illegal trade in wild species represents the third largest class of all illegal trade – with estimated annual values of up to US$199 billion.

Sierra Leone became member of IPBES in November 2019. The independent intergovernmental body comprising 139 member Governments was established in 2012 to provide policymakers with objective scientific assessments about the state of knowledge regarding the planet’s biodiversity, ecosystems and the contributions they make to people, as well as the tools and methods to protect and sustainably use these vital natural assets.

Speaking about the importance of the Report, Dr. Anne Larigauderie, Executive Secretary of IPBES said the assessment was specifically requested by, among others, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and will inform decisions about trade in wild species at the 19th World Wildlife Conference in Panama in November.

It also has immediate relevance to the work of the Convention on Biological Diversity to forge a new global biodiversity framework for the next decade – not least because of the findings about the untapped potential of the sustainable use of wild species to contribute even more to many of the Sustainable Development Goals, including those on poverty, hunger, good health and well-being, education, gender equity, clean water and sanitation, affordable energy, as well as industry and innovation, Dr. Larigauderie said, thanking the authors and experts who did the assessment for their tireless work.