betPawa crowns more weekly harvest winners

Two more Sierra Leoneans have won BIG on betPawa in the betting brand’s ongoing Weekly Harvest campaign, pocketing NLe 100,000 each on top of their winnings.

Sallieu Tarawallie, a resident of Lunsar Town, and Samuel Saimon from Bonthe Island were crowned week two’s winners. The campaign which kicked off last month rewards two customers per week; one with the highest winning odds and the one with the longest winning betslip.

Tarawallie emerged the weekly champion of the highest odds on a winning betslip, with impressive 197.74 odds. He placed a stake of just NLe2 on a 10-leg betslip to win NLe533.18.

“It has been three months of using betPawa. It is more accurate and reliable compared to other betting companies in terms of bonuses and deposits,” Tarawallie said.

His initial win of NLe393.47 was boosted by a 35% Win Bonus of NLe137.71. “The first person I called when I won was my mother. She screamed and started dancing in joy. This win will completely change my life from a small trader to a big businessman.” he noted.

Saimon, on his part, placed the longest betslip – 19-legged – with a stake of NLe15 to win NLe78.81.

“I have had a good experience with betPawa since I registered in March. When I heard that I had won, I jumped and shouted with joy at home,” he recounted. “I ask my people from Bonthe Island to start playing on betPawa as well.”

betPawa Country Marketing Manager Sierra Leone, Joseph Badu noted that the winners’ reviews on betPawa’s 1000% Win Bonus, NLe100,000 Weekly Harvest and ease of depositing affirmed the brand’s mission to Make Betting Friendly.

“I am very glad that more and more Sierra Leoneans are choosing betPawa because of the ease of using our platform. It gets even better because this is happening amid the excitement of ‘The Odds Must Be Crazy’, where we give players boosted odds on major football leagues,” Badu added.

betPawa is a mobile sports betting brand, owned by Mchezo Limited. It operates across 12 countries in Africa. betPawa is on a mission to make betting friendly, by providing 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes and guaranteed payments.