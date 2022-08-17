Bereaved father cries in court for his slain 9-year-old child

By Jeneba A.Conteh

Lamin Conteh, who happens to be the biological father of nine- year–old Magaya Conteh, who was allegedly murdered by one Lansana Kallie and Tawakulu Conteh at Blama Village,on Tuesday testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No 1 in Freetown.

Both accused were charged on a count of murder contrary to Law.

According to police, it was alleged that both accused persons on Tuesday, 16th November, 2021, at Blama Village, yumbeku Chiefdom, Bonthe District, in the southern province of Sierra Leone, murdered Magaya Conteh.

Lamin Conteh is the final prosecution witness in the matter and he was led in evidence by Christian Davies Cole Esq.

The witness said he recognised both accused persons and recalled on Tuesday 16th November, 2021.

He said on the said date he went out to look for his fishing net and that when he returned home he couldn’t find his son- the deceased, Madda Conteh.

He told the court that he left the deceased in the care of his brother, the second accused, Tawakalu Conteh,adding that when he returned he asked his brother about the whereabouts of his son, but that the accused replied that he didn’t know his whereabouts.

He continued that he looked around the village for the kid, but couldn’t find him, so he went to the town chief and complained about his missing son and that some of the villagers helped him search for his son for complete two days until they found him near the stream. He said a certain boy named Moriba saw the deceased while the town chief informed the paramount chief about the development.

He said the Chiefdom Speaker, Tommy Yormah, called the attention of one nurse and police officers and some villagers who escorted him to the said place.

He said on their arrival they gave one of the men glove and lifted the child who was bleeding from his mouth and his private part was covered with blood stains.

He said they took the deceased inside the boat and made statement to the police at the Mattur Jong Police Station.

Both accused persons were not represented in court and standing as a defense, they did the cross examination by themselves in court.

Magistrate Ngegba said both accused have a case to answer being that sufficient evidence have been leveled against.

He committed the matter to the High Court for further trail.