Benjamin Netanyahu negotiating possible corruption case plea deal to safeguard political career, sources say

Although his denunciations of the case echoed words often heard from his once-close ally Donald Trump, Netanyahu is now deviating from the former US president’s methods.

Netanyahu and his team have been discussing a possible plea deal with prosecutors in his corruption case, two sources close to the matter tell CNN.

The negotiations, if fruitful, could be finalized in the next few weeks, according to the sources, and would bring a surprising end to a years-long drama. Depending on the details of any eventual plea deal sentence, Netanyahu could be giving up politics for the next seven years.

Here’s what you need to know.

The charges Netanyahu faces charges in three separate cases In Case 1000, he is charged with fraud and breach of trust in connection with allegations that he received gifts like cigars and champagne from overseas businessmen. In Case 2000, he is also charged…

Read more…