Bench warrant for Karamoh Kabba,14 others

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 has issued bench warrant for Karamoh Kabba and 14 others, after all accused persons were absent in court to answer to allegations of riotous counduct,among others.

The magistrate had granted one hundred million Leones bail each to the accused persons after the prosecution presented witnesses that testified in the matter.

All fifteen accused persons were before the court on summary trial on five count charges of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful assembly, riotous conduct, incitement and intimidation contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged on count that on Monday 13th of December, 2021, at Siaka Steven Street in Freetown, the accused persons conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit unlawful assembly.

From count two to count five, all accused persons were alleged to have unlawfully assembled, behaved in a riotous manner, used inciting words and intimidated others.

On the day when counsel applied for bail the bench was baffled with the 9th accused person.

Having perusing the file, Magistrate Sahr Kekura said eight percent of the accused persons were not resident of Freetown and that the 9th accused person had stated during the investigation that she was a Guinean, but defense counsel argued that all of them were Sierra Leoneans.

In that light, Magistrate Sahr Kekura ordered for all accused persons to sit down until the 9th produce her birthday certificate to ascertain her nationality.

Few minutes later, another defense counsel, M Beret, presented to the court photocopy of the identification card of the 9th accused. He promised to produce the original on the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned to the 28th April 2022.