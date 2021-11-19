Belgium Donates Medical Consumables for Fire victims

November 19, 2021

By Stephen V Lansana

The Kingdom of Belgium, as part of Team Europe, has on Thursday, November 18, 2021 donated assorted medical equipment to the government of Sierra Leone for the Wellington fire victims.

The donation which took place at the Government Medical Store 1, New England in Freetown attracted members of Team Europe, government officials and medical doctors, among others.

Handing over the donation, the Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of Belgium, Raymond Aboud, explained that following the fire accident that killed over 100 people in Freetown early in November, Sierra Leone submitted a request for assistance to the European Civil Protection Mechanism which included a specific request for medical equipment.

“In response to the government’s request for help, Belgium has decided to provide Emergency medical assistance to S/Leone consisting of 30,000 gloves, 20,000 surgical face masks, and 4,000 dosages of anti-inflammatory drugs from the Federal Service of the Health Strategic Reserve,”Dr. Aboud said.

He expressed Belgium’s solidarity with the people of Sierra Leone and the authorities during this difficult time, adding that they are happy to be part of Team Europe’s intervention.

The Hospital Care Manager, Connaught Hospital, Dr. Mustapha S. Kabba, disclosed that they [medical practitioners] and the patients are currently going through a very difficult time, pointing out that they have around 49 patients in Connaught hospital, with about eight being critically ill and fighting to survive.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that they survive and this support we are receiving, will boost our efforts so that we will give the patients the optimal therapy they need.

He pointed out that apart from the donation of medical supplies Team Europe has made, it is also helping with technical support in terms of Human Resources, with doctors, including plastic surgeons from Italy and other EU countries supporting the local medical staff.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the President and the people of Sierra Leone, the Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Dr. Anthony Augustine Sandi, thanked Belgium and team Europe as a whole for making the donation at this very needy time.

He said that they have received an appreciable quantity of assorted medical consumables including gloves of various sizes and drugs for the patients involved in the Wellington fire accident and promised that they will make the best use of them.

He stressed that this is not the first time the EU has come to the country’s aid, adding that the EU has always supported Sierra Leone. He thanked Belgium and Team Europe as a whole while hoping that they will continue this type of collaboration.