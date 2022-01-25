17 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Beijing takes to the ice as Winter Olympics approach

By concord.web
0
68

Unlike a lot of other winter sports, ice skating has long been a popular sport across the north of China. The country’s capital Beijing, which is also hosting the Winter Olympics, is no exception.

With just about a week to go before the Games begin, the BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonell spent a day on the ice with some residents from the city. He asked them about their love for ice skating and how they felt about the upcoming Games, which are taking place under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Read more…

Previous articleDigital Publication
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved