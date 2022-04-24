25.4 C
Beijing races to contain ‘urgent and grim’ Covid outbreak as Shanghai lockdown continues

Beijing officials said at a press briefing Saturday that they were tracking cases across multiple districts and involving students, tour groups, and interior decoration workers. The capital reported 22 new local cases on Saturday, national health authorities said Sunday morning.

“The city has recently seen several outbreaks involving multiple transmission chains, and the risk of continued and undetected transmission is high. The situation is urgent and grim,” municipal official Tian Wei told reporters Saturday. “The whole city must act immediately.”

The pressure to contain the outbreak in the capital comes as cases continue to grow in Shanghai, despite a failed weeks-long lockdown that has brought the financial hub to a halt. The city reported more than 20,000 new cases on Saturday, according to national figures released Sunday morning.

Shanghai officials on Sunday also announced 39…

