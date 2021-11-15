20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 15, 2021
BBC’s Simpson revisits Afghanistan under the Taliban

By concord.web
It’s 20 years to the day since the Taliban were forced from power in Afghanistan, driven out for harbouring the September 11 attackers.

What followed were two decades of bloody war, which ultimately ended with their return to Kabul.

The BBC’s World Affairs editor, John Simpson, has covered every twist and turn of the conflict.

He and cameraman Joe Phua were part of the BBC team which entered the city ahead of the advancing Northern Alliance forces back in 2001.

Twenty years on, John and Joe have taken a journey back to Kabul to see what has changed.

Filmed and edited by Joe Phua

Producer: Joe Inwood

concord.web

