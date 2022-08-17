Bats, insects overtake health centres in Pujehun District

By Alfred Koroma

Sack-wing bats, bedbugs, cockroaches and other insects have overwhelmed community health centres in Pujehun District, Hassan Juana Koroma report on SLBC Morning Coffee Program.

About 27 Peripheral Health Units (PHUs) are suffering in the hands of bats, mosquitos and other harmful insects. Schools and homes are also reported to be going through the challenges posed by the vermin.

Fatmata Sheriff, a health worker in charge of one of the affected health centres in Kpaka Chiefdom also disclosed that they have run out of essential drugs, particularly malaria drugs in the community health centre where she works.

“We are unable to treat patients now; we only refer them to other health centres,” she said, while complaining about the influx of bats and other insects into the health centre, which she said, were destroying the roofs the PHUs.

“Communities in Kpaka chiefdoms were last sprayed in 2019 and have not been sprayed since then,” Michael A Fullah, Housing and Vector Control Officer, Pujehun District Health Management Team told SLBC.

Lack of support from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation forced Fullah to stop spraying the communities.

After several requests for chemicals, spray machines, kits and other related supplies,which he got none, the Vector Control Officer has no choice but to discontinue the service he had been rendering to the communities.

“Before, I was having support directly from the Ministry to go to communities and do vector there. But it has taken time I have not received support from the Ministry. I am unable to fund myself to do the work. If I have no support, I have no way to work. I requisite for chemicals spray machines, kits and other materials but I get no supply,” he said.