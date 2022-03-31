Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: Record crowd watches Women’s Champions League match

The attendance was the biggest to ever watch a women’s football match, and Barcelona certainly made the most of the home support.

Already holding a two-goal advantage from the first leg last week, the host emerged victorious again with an emphatic 5-2 win over its Madrid rival to secure a place in the semifinals.

“The fans [are] not leaving for home, they’re just staying to celebrate with us. I didn’t imagine anything like it and it’s just goosebumps all over the place,” Barca forward Caroline Graham Hansen told reporters after the game.

“They have been singing all game and it’s been amazing. It’s something I never dreamed of happening and here today we did it. Hopefully it’s not the last time we’re doing this.”

The new attendance record smashes the previous mark for a women’s club football match, which was set in 2019 when 60,739 people watched Atletico Madrid face Barcelona at its…

Read more…