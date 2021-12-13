33.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, December 13, 2021
Baltic Sea: Two missing after cargo ship crash

It is not clear what caused the collision, but a preliminary investigation into gross negligence in maritime traffic is now underway, the Swedish Coast Guard said. Ten boats and several helicopters had begun searching for the duo, but the at-sea component of the search and rescue operation has since been called off.

“The ship has now been towed to shallow waters so divers from the Swedish coast guard can go inside and search it for survivors or casualties,” Fredrik Strömbäck, a communications officer at the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA), told CNN.

The ships crashed into each other between the Swedish town of Ystad and the Danish Island of Bornholm at about 3:30 Central European Time. The accident happened in Swedish territorial waters, and both vessels were heading in the same direction, Reuters reported.

The capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej (left) is seen on the Baltic Sea.

One of the two, the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej, capsized. Two people who…

