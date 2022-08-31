Bafana Bafana to engage Leone Stars in international friendly

SHARE

By Sahr Morris Jnr

South African national team, Bafana Bafana, will engage Sierra Leone’s senior national team, Leone Stars in next month’s FIFA international friendly break following the confirmation by the South African Football Association (SAFA) Chief Executive Officer, Tebogo Motlanthe.

According to South Africa https://www.news24.com/ Motlanthe, the senior men’s team will now face Sierra Leone and later Botswana.

“The coach of Egypt [Rui Vitória] said he just joined and we can do it later. We were actually still negotiating. So it’s currently off the table. We will play Sierra Leone and Botswana here at home,” Motlanthe was quoted by News24.

“Looking at the fact that we are going to play Liberia, Sierra Leone is a credible opponent and they are something similar to Liberia.”

However, the exact date of the said match could not be confirmed by Motlanthe, but the FIFA international break runs from September 19 to 27.

On the other hand, the Sierra Leone Football Association are yet to make any official confirmation of the said friendly match but admitted that they are in talks with several bodies, Association for possible friendly matches.

South Africa are in a three-team Afcon qualifiers group with Liberia and Morocco after Zimbabwe were scratched out because of a Fifa ban.