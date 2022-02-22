27.6 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Ayodhya: The neglected shrines of India’s grand temple town

By concord.web
0
107

India’s Uttar Pradesh state is voting for a new government – and a massive temple under construction in the holy city of Ayodhya is a key election issue.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party – which is also in power in Uttar Pradesh – has long campaigned for the shrine to be built on the site where a medieval mosque was torn down by Hindu mobs in 1992. They believe it was built on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram, and that Ayodhya is his birthplace.

As money and attention flows to the new Ram temple, thousands of locals whose livelihoods depend on the city’s numerous other shrines are wary.

They fear that their jobs could disappear as older, decrepit shrines are demolished or sidelined as part of the government’s ambitious plan to turn Ayodhya into a tourist hub.

Video by Nitin Srivastava and Neha Sharma

Read more…

Previous articleImpact of FGM on Sierra Leonean women
Next articleFather testifies against son in a murder matter
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved