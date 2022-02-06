Austria avalanches: Eight killed in two days after third deadly avalanche hits Austria

Austrian broadcaster ORF said the person killed in Saturday’s avalanche in the municipality of Schmirn, in the state of Tyrol, was a 58-year-old local man.
Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was able to phone for help and was rescued, police said.
Emergency services found the bodies of the two Austrian skiers, a woman aged 61 and a 60-year-old man, at 00:40 a.m. local time on Saturday after their relatives raised the alarm when they could no longer be contacted, police said.
The pair had set out in the Tyrol region on Friday afternoon and the man told a contact by phone at 3:30…