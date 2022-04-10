Australian leader calls for national election next month

Morrison made the announcement from the capital, Canberra, after he lodged his formal recommendation for the election date with Governor-General David Hurley, whose authorization is needed to dissolve Parliament and order a federal election.

Stakes are high for Morrison’s center-right Liberal National coalition government as they go up against the opposition Labor Party. The government has faced backlash over its handling of Australia’s vaccine rollout , and more recently over what critics say was a slow response to deadly floods that devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

In a speech, Morrison acknowledged that Australia had faced “incredibly difficult times” and pointed to what he said were his government’s successes in economic and health measures in the face of Covid-19. He said his government would continue to focus on building a stronger economy and “the biggest…