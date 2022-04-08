Auditor General, Deputy admit understanding purpose of tribunal

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The suspended Auditor General and her deputy, Madam Lara Taylor-Pearce and Tamba Momoh during yesterday proceedings at the Siaka Steven Street High Court, admitted that they understood the object of the Gazette for which the tribunal was set up by President Julius Maada Bio, to inquire into a case of misconduct against them.

Appeals Court Judge, Justice Ivan Sesay, explained the purpose of the tribunal as read to the suspended Auditor General and the Deputy Auditor General and further asked as to whether they both understood the purpose of the tribunal.

At yesterday’s sitting, lawyer representing the state, Thomas A. Freeman, asked the tribunal to give him 3 weeks to file and serve relevant papers on the defense team, adding that the secretariat has not been properly set up.

Lawyer Rowland Wright representing the Auditor-General didn’t object to the prosecution’s application, but noted that the defense has preliminary objections to raise.

In her response, Chairperson of the Tribunal, Justice Nyawo Matturi-Jones said, “this is a season of adaptation,” referring to Section 137 of the Constitution which specifically provides for the protection of judges’ tenure of office, noting that the constitution has provided in Section 119 (9) that the Auditor General be accorded the same protection of tenure of office like judges.

She stressed that even though the secretariat was yet to be properly set up in their new location, she assured the public that on the next adjourn date,they would avail the state and defense team with a practice direction to guide the entire process.

Justice Matturi-Jones pleaded with all concerned persons to be patient with the preliminary proceedings.

She asked all parties to focus their eyes on everything and that they were working on a fair-play to uphold justice during the trial.

Defense counsel representing the Deputy Auditor, Pa Momoh Fofana, said his client would be absent on the next adjourn date set for the issuance of practice direction, but rather he (Pa Momoh) would be in court to receive the practice direction on behalf of his client. His request was granted by the Bench.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at exactly 10am for further hearing.