AU Appoints Seasoned Sierra Leonean Diplomat to Tackle Africa’s Problems

November 18, 2021

As conflicts intensify in the face of the re-emergence of coupd’états in Africa in the last years,the African Union has appointed Dr. Alhaji Sarjoh Bah from Sierra Leone as the Director of Conflict Management within the Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Department. With this appointment, Dr Bah will be in charge of managing peace, security and stability across the continent.

Dr. Bah a seasoned diplomat, practitioner and academic, who was born in Dogoloya in Falaba District, has been working in various departments of the AU for the past decades with an extensive dossier of publications on issues of peace, security and governance in Africa and globally. According documents obtained by this medium, the Sierra Leonean born diplomat is tasked with the responsibility of providing strategic advice on conflict and crisis management in Africa to the leadership of the AU Commission. He also has the mandate to co-ordinate the development of Common African Positions on relevant Political, Peace and Security issues and the provision of technical support to the AU Member States. It is also stated that Dr. Bah will be developing overarching strategy and provide strategic and tactical direction to the AU-led peace support operations, mediation, and stabilization interventions across the continent.

He is also to oversee and ensure effective execution of activities of the AU Agenda 2063 flagship projects in the field of governance and peace and security, ensuring complementary and synergy in the implementation of the African Governance Architecture and the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Dr. Bah would be identifying, analysing and monitoring developments on emerging issues with respect to the implementation of African and Security Instruments. He would also assess implications, and make recommendations to the Commissioner for PAPS and to the African Union Leadership as well as Members of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) on possible strategies, policies and other measures to address issues of concern and to advance mandated and assigned objectives. He is also mandated to liaise with the UN, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs) such as ECOWAS, SADC and other international organizations on matters relating to Political Affairs, Peace and Security in Africa.

He is also to develop and maintain collaborative relationship with all stakeholders, including international partners, involved in crisis and conflict management in Africa. The erudite diplomat would ensure adequate support to relevant AU Organs on crisis and conflict management matters.

In addition to providing strategic guidance,Dr Bah would also be managing the conflict management directorate, setting goals and determining priority, ensuring a cohesive effort and allocate resources as needed, appraise performance, promote and facilitate staff development and training in line with the compliance mandatory training. The experienced diplomat would also be responsible to review inputs and reports of the Crisis Management Department to ensure synergy and complementary in the implementation of the PAPS Department and African Union’s mandate.

Amongst his main functions are to develop and execute the overall strategy for the department; to ensure alignment with overall organizational strategy ; drive the implementation and monitoring of policies, strategies and program to contribute to the effective implementation of the relevant AU Policy organs’decisions. He would develop and maintain standard operation procedures for the department, and manages risk, develops mitigation measures and ensures business continuity of the department.

According to sources within the AU, Dr Bah, who has served as the AU Representative to SADC, Head of Crisis Management and Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development and Chief Advisor in the Permanent Observer Mission to the UN, has all the required skills and political finesse needed to deliver on his mandate to lead peace-making efforts in Africa. According to some of his colleagues despite the increasing complexity of conflicts on the continent, Dr. Bah has the wherewithal to shepherd the AU towards its aspiration of a conflict free and prosperous Africa.