At town hall meeting: Bio tells citizens to focus on nation-building

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

President Julius Maada Bio has equivocally reiterated that there is not going to be any other election until 2028, thus calling on citizens to focus on development and nation-building.

With controversies surrounding the 2023 elections, Bio said the tripartite committee cannot provide electoral justice in the country, but reform the process going forward.

“Only the Supreme Court has that power to overturn elections result, but the All Peoples Congress (APC) refused to go to the court. The tripartite was meant to review electoral policies and ensure that the next elections are error-free,” he said.

President Bio was speaking at the Bintumani International Conference Centre during a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Civil Education.

He accused a certain sections of Sierra Leoneans of fanning the flames of war, but promised that as a government, they chose political stability because war is not something that any Sierra Leonean will wish for.

He called on citizens to choose peace over war because war always has devastating effects on the livelihood of every citizen.

“I believe that every disagreement should be settled on the table and not by war. I encourage citizens to stop listening to people calling on them to come out and fight,” he called.

He recounted that he played a great role in restoring peace in the country by not only fighting as a soldier, but by also convincing the warlord at that time, Foday Sankoh, to come out from the forest and embrace peace.

He called on every Sierra Leonean to collectively work in every sector to ensure that development is achieved in the country, and according to him, whatever constraint the country is faced with, including flooding, food insufficiency, lack of electricity, shortage of water, and others, are mostly caused by the people.

He highlighted the development he had embarked on since he took office in 2018, including the Free Quality Education to promote human capital development, infrastructure.

In his 2023 manifesto, he said he included the big five game changers, which include Feed Salone, human capital development, and the creation of 500,000 jobs for the young people of the nation.

He called on Sierra Leoneans to invest and make agriculture the sexiest job in the country and ensure that the country be able to feed itself and boost the economy.