At least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel

Elad, Israel
CNN
 — 

At least three people were killed and four injured in a suspected terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, according to Israel’s emergency response services.

Police said the incident, which took place on Israeli Independence Day, involved two suspected attackers. One fired a rifle while the other attacked people with an axe or a knife, police said.

The suspects have still not been apprehended, according to Israeli police, who urged the public to stay away from the scene.

“At this point, security crossings have been deployed on various roads, together with a helicopter, searching for a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Pictures from the scene showed multiple emergency…

