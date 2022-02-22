At Bunce Island Greg Meeks espouses unity in diversity

The head of the US Congressional Delegation that visited Sierra Leone on Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20, Representative Greg Meeks and team, were taken to the historic Bunce Island where captured slaves were stationed before being shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States of America.

At Bunce Island, a tour guide gave the visitors a summary of the significance of the island saying it was where African slaves were packaged for shipment to the Americas during the horrendous Transatlantic Slave Trade.

A visibly emotional Representative Greg Meeks in his succinct statement said he now has a clearer picture of his heritage. He dilated on the historic connection between Sierra Leone and South Carolina in the United States of America and entreated all not to allow being across the other side of the Atlantic to be a barrier for not coming together.

Representative Meeks espoused the strength of unity and said he would forever have the memory of their visit to the island etched in his mind.

He praised the power of the black people and what they can achieve when they come together.

The emotion filled US Congressman said he would go back and explain to his brothers and sisters the experience he got visiting Sierra Leone and that his connection to the country is now stronger.

The highpoint of the visit was the unveiling of a plaque on Bunce Island by Rep Greg Meeks.

Two British trading companies based in England operated the slave castle at Bunce Island. Many of the enslaved Africans taken in West Africa were processed through Bunce Island. It was a prime export site for slaves to South Carolina and Georgia.