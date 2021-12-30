25.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Ashraf Ghani: Former Afghan President was given ‘no more than two minutes’ to get ready to flee Kabul

Ghani told BBC’s Radio 4 “Today” program that his national security adviser informed him he must leave and that the departure was “really sudden,” adding that it was “only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving” Afghanistan.

“On the morning of that day, I had no inkling that by late afternoon, I will be leaving,” Ghani recounted during the interview with former UK Chief of Defense Staff General Nick Carter, broadcast on Thursday. Carter was guest-editing that edition of the BBC radio program.

According to Ghani, the Afghan authorities were initially informed that the Taliban fighters would not be entering Kabul, but “two hours later, this was not the case.”

He was recounting the chaotic August weekend in which Taliban seized control of the country’s capital at lightning speed. Analysts had predicted Kabul would not be breached for weeks or months despite the militants’…

concord.web

