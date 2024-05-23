As Rodney Strasser joins legend… FIFA plans to organize a World Cup among football legends

The International Football Federation (FIFA) says it plans to organize a tour of football legends around the world and in the future hold a World Cup among former players.

This plan was revealed during the 74th FIFA Congress in which FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in a friendly football match with former Leone Stars and AC Mila midfielder, Rodney Strasser and other legends of the game in Bangkok, Thailand.

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, announced during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok.

“As for our plans, 75 FIFA academies around the world will be open until 2027,” Infantino said.

“We will organize a tour of football legends. So that football fans can see these legends with their own eyes. Maybe we can organize a world championship among legends, that’s also interesting. We will also develop e-football. We are developing new games with our partners. We will create an internship program for our employees. We will organize management courses for players to prepare them for the future, this is very important. We will also, of course, devote time to social problems and human rights.”

The ex-AC Milan star Rodney Strasser earlier expressed his honour at being the first Sierra Leonean football legend to represent his country at the 2024 FIFA Congress.