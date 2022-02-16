As Idriss Elba calls on British Airways to start operations in Sierra Leone… Airport Authority foresees boom in tourism

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The Sierra Leone Airport Authority has welcomed call by popular Hollywood Actor,Idriss Elba, for British Airways to resume operations in Sierra Leone.

The English actor, producer and musician, last month twitted on his official page that he was currently working with the British Government to ensure that British Airways recommences operations in the country.

Elba is a British citizen born to a Sierra Leonean father and in June 2019, he met with President Julius Maada Bio and discussed lots of investment ideas, especially in the area of eco-tourism.

To further showcase his commitment, the British celebrity in December, 2019, visited Sierra Leone and expressed interest in helping the economy grow and become sustainable to benefit the citizens.

Speaking to Concord Times in a telephone interview, the Operations Manager at the Sierra Leone Airport Authority, Lawrence B. Conteh, said he saw the news on social media, albeit there has not been officially communicated.

He said British Airways’ recommencement of operations in the country will be a welcome development because it will help improve direct transportation from England to Sierra Leone and save passengers from the headache of transiting through other countries.

He said it will also improve the country’s revenue generation and also improve tourism in the country.

“This will improve the movement of passengers spending six hours direct flight from London to Sierra Leone, without transiting through Brussels or through other countries and it will also help boost tourism in the country,” he said.