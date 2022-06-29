As accused evade justice… Surety pays Le50m for range rover jeep

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

One Agnes Sobba, a surety, has yesterday on Monday paid the sum of fifty million Leones to the state on behalf of his son, Victor James, who fraudulently converted a Range Rover Vehicle from the complainant, Thomas Caulker.

The accused, Thomas James, was in court for alleged conspiracy to defraud, and fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (1) (IV) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The complainant, Thomas Caulker, informed the court that the said accused had failed to appear in court on three occasions because he had left the country.

Agnes Sobba, the surety was immediately arrested and remanded in custody.

The surety appeared before Justice Bah on 27th June, 2022, and promised that she will pay the sum of money as ordered by the court as part of the bail condition.

According to the statement of offense, it was alleged that on 1st February, 2018, in Freetown, in the Western Area, the accused conspired to defraud, and fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

However, Justice Bah put the matter on hold until the accused is arrested, and ordered that the surety be released.