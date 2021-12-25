Arrival of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Mali condemned by European governments

The 16 governments, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, said they were aware of “the involvement of the Russian Federation government in providing material support to the deployment of the Wagner group in Mali and call on Russia to revert to a responsible and constructive behavior in the region.”

The Wagner group, a notorious Russian paramilitary company , and associated military contractors have been previously deployed to eastern Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Mozambique and the Central African Republic, according to multiple CNN investigations.

Earlier this week, flight-tracking data showed a Russian Air Force Tu-154 flying to the Malian capital, Bamako, from Benghazi in Libya, where Wagner has had a presence in support of forces led by Khalifa Haftar, a renegade general who leads the self-styled Libyan National Army

The aircraft belonged to the Russian Air Force 223rd…