Arbitrary arrest and detention:Ady Macauley takes on IG Sovula

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Ady Macauley, Barrister and Solicitor and former Anti-Corruption Commissioner, has written to the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, informing him about the arbitrary arrest and detention of his clients for over ten days and urging him to either bring them before the court of law or release them on bail.

Following an intensified and a highly-contested by-election campaign between the Sierra Leone Peoples party (SLPP) and the All Peoples Congress (APC) at Constituency 056, Police on June 7th this year, arrested about 10 members of the APC and detained them for allegedly committing various public order offences.

“My clients who are indigenes of Constituency 056, Bendugu Town, Sambia Chiefdom,were all arrested on 7th June 2022, on allegations of committing various public order offences and were initially taken to and detained at Makeni Police Division, but were later transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown on the 10th June, 2022 where they continue to be held without bail or brought before a court of law,” the letter reads.

Macauley reminded the IG of Section 17 of the 1991 Sierra Leone Constitution which regulates the manner in which suspects under investigations and in police custody are treated.

Macauley further noted that sub-section (3)(a) & (b) of section 17 which prescribes that all suspects arrested and detained pending investigations must bebrought before a court of law or released unconditionally or on reasonable conditions.

“One of my clients, Colonel (Rtd) Joseph Sheku Jalloh happens to be the campaign manager for the APC candidates for the Parliamentary by-election in Constituency 056, where the incidents for which my clients are being allegedly occurred,” reads the letter.

Macauley maintained that his client, Col. (Rtd) Joseph Sheku Jallaoh is of the opinion that his detention by the police is politically motivated and calculated to deprive his candidate of his services and support.

He said if his client’s claim was true, it is most unfair and directly thrusts the Sierra Leone into national politics, which will inevitably result in police-citizen conflict.

“I believe you will not want the Sierra Leonean Police to be viewed in that light.”