‘Arata’ placed behind bars

By Tutan Sesay

Alicious Deen Tarawally, aka Arata, has been sent on remand at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre after making his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba on Tuesday.

Arata’s name appeared on two files – he was separately charged alone on one file and, jointly charged with one William Mathew Johnson, also nicknamed ‘Game Terror’ on the other file.

The notorious thug is facing various counts charges ranging from carrying offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour and throwing missile – all of which are contrary to the state laws.

According to the charges, Arata was allegedly found carrying offensive weapon,to wit cutlass, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, at Aberdeen Police Station, earlier this month. He was further accused of disorderly behaviour and throwing of missiles at the police station.

On the other file, the same Arata is jointly facing three count charges with William Mathew Johnson, (Game Terror) for conspiracy to commit robbery.

It was alleged that the accused on Friday 31st December, 2021, at Beach Road, Lumley, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit robbery.

It was also alleged that, on the same date and place, the accused robbed one Alhaji Mohamed Barrie of one Blu mobile phone valued three million five hundred thousand Leones, property of the said Alhaji Mohamed Barrie.

The Accused were not granted bail and they will remain in custody until thier next appearance on the 22nd February, 2020. ASP Hawa Bah is prosecuting the matter.