Apple to unveil new iPhone 14 today

SHARE

By Alfred Koroma

Apple Company is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup today. The company’s latest-and-greatest smartphones will have larger screens and upgraded cameras, CNN report.

MacRumors has also rumoured that the iPhone is expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, “pill and hole-punch” cutouts that appear to be a single “pill” in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megapixel Wide camera, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will likely bring 6GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and an upgraded front camera system with autofocus.

The unveiling will be broadcast on Apple’s website from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. In recent years, Apple has done most of its events virtually because of the pandemic, Catherine Thorbecke said in her CNN Business reports last month. According her, Apple will also likely announce a release date for its latest mobile operating system, iOS 16.

Apple is an American hardware and software consumer technology company that is well-known for its series of personal computers, iphones, iPad, ipod, Apple TV, Macintosh, macOS, iOS, AirTag, iPod, Logic Pro etc., and its innovative marketing strategies for its products.

It is still not clear how much the company will charge for the new iPhone, but Apple products are expensive and coveted globally.