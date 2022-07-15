22.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 16, 2022
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

APC MP takes oath of office

By Concord Times
0
326
Hon. Sesay administering the oath of office

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Following the just concluded bye-election in Constituency 056 in Tonkolili District conducted by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, Hon. Jawah Sesay, on Wednesday took oath of office to serve his people in accordance to the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

After taking the oath of office, leader of All People’s Congress (APC) Hon. Chernoh R. M.Bah welcomed the new MP and appreciate and acknowledged the role Electoral Commission (EC) played by providing the lead role to conduct the election, as well as the fantastic job done by the security sector.

He called on all to support the Electoral Commission in doing what is right and thus nobody should put pressure on them to do anything till 2023 election.

He said as MP they represent Sierra Leone and not political parties.

Also Leader of Government Business, Hon. Nyuma said the MP should read the constitution and standing orders and not allow anyone to mislead him.

He said they should keep the faith by strengthening EC and make the law very robust.

Presiding Speaker, Dr. Abass Bundu, said  the MP was his last born and will be his favorite son in the house.

He commended all staff of EC especially the Chairman and also stated that all MPs owe their allegiance to EC as they played a great role for them to be in parliament.

He urged the EC to continue to do what is right and proper and in accordance with the laws of the land for them to have good MPs that will support democracy in the land.

Previous articleNaMED engages Paramount Chiefs on participatory monitoring of projects
Next articleAlleged robber discharged for want of prosecution
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved