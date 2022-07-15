APC MP takes oath of office

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Following the just concluded bye-election in Constituency 056 in Tonkolili District conducted by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, Hon. Jawah Sesay, on Wednesday took oath of office to serve his people in accordance to the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

After taking the oath of office, leader of All People’s Congress (APC) Hon. Chernoh R. M.Bah welcomed the new MP and appreciate and acknowledged the role Electoral Commission (EC) played by providing the lead role to conduct the election, as well as the fantastic job done by the security sector.

He called on all to support the Electoral Commission in doing what is right and thus nobody should put pressure on them to do anything till 2023 election.

He said as MP they represent Sierra Leone and not political parties.

Also Leader of Government Business, Hon. Nyuma said the MP should read the constitution and standing orders and not allow anyone to mislead him.

He said they should keep the faith by strengthening EC and make the law very robust.

Presiding Speaker, Dr. Abass Bundu, said the MP was his last born and will be his favorite son in the house.

He commended all staff of EC especially the Chairman and also stated that all MPs owe their allegiance to EC as they played a great role for them to be in parliament.

He urged the EC to continue to do what is right and proper and in accordance with the laws of the land for them to have good MPs that will support democracy in the land.