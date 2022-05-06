APC Kemoh Sesay remanded for alleged cyber bullying

By Jeneba A Conteh

Former Minister of Transport and Aviation under the Ernest Bai Koroma All People’s Congress (APC) government, Alhaji Honourable Kemoh Sesay, has on Thursday, May 5,made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Court No .1 in Freetown.

The accused was before the court on a count of cyber stalking and bullying contrary to Section 44 (2) (b) of the Cyber Security and Crime Act 2021.

Defense counsel for the accused Melron Nicol Wilson applied for bail, stating that the accused is a very senior citizen having severed as a minister in Sierra Leone, coupled with the fact that he is a very senior politician and a member of the All People’s Congress and a chairman for the upcoming bye election in Port Loko district.

He said the accused will not jump bail and that he will not interfere with the witness.

He added that the accused persons has a slight disability and requires assistant and referred the Bench to the provisions of regulation 7 of the bail regulation of 2018, which deals with disability.

He said the court should consider an alternative when a bail application has been made.

However, the prosecution submitted that the matter was relation to the first gentleman of the country, who is the custodian of the law.

She said the offences have to do with an audio and that the illness of the accused has nothing to do with the matter.

She said the bench should discountenance the bail application made by the defense.

Magistrate Kekura remanded the accused in custody and adjourned the matter to the 9the May 2022.

It was alleged that the accused, sometimes between March and April, 2022, through social media, via WhatsApp, in Portloko District, Bakeloko Chiefdom, in the Northern Province, did wilfully and repeatedly communicates directly to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Retired Brigadier Dr. Julius Maada Bio in a manner that he knew to be false, for the purpose of causing danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to the president.

After the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

He was represented by a battery of lawyers including Melron Nicol Wilson, L Dumbuya and a host of others.