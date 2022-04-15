34.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 15, 2022
Antarctic ice shelf Larsen C is at risk of collapse due to atmospheric rivers

By concord.web
A new study published Thursday shows that these “rivers in the sky” — which dump rain and snow when they make landfall — are also causing extreme temperatures, surface melt, sea-ice disintegration and large ocean swells which are destabilizing ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula, a long, spindly mountain chain that points northwards to the tip of South America.

These conditions were observed during the collapse of two of the peninsula’s ice shelves — Larsen A and B — in the summers of 1995 and 2002, respectively. And now, as the climate crisis is projected to warm the Earth further, the biggest remaining ice shelf, Larsen C, is also at risk of total collapse, the study says.

The authors of the study, published in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment, used algorithms, climate models and satellite observations to determine that 60% of the peninsula’s calving…

concord.web

