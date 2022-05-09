Annie Walsh wins NaCCED’s quiz competition

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School had emerged as the winner for this year’s National Council for Civic Education and Development (NaCCED)’s inter-secondary school quiz competition.

Deon Temple from Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School, one of the pupils that participated in the competition, noted that she was very happy that they won the competition for their school.

She said winning the competition was a very good opportunity because it helped her and his team mate to learn new things about their country and other things around the world.

She said they have broken the records since the competition started last year with a total point of 45 which made them the official winners of the second edition of the National Council for Civic Education and Development inter-secondary school quiz competition.

Speaking to the Chairman of NaCCED, Kalliu Ibrahim Totangi after the finals, he said they were happy that the competition was over and won by a girl’s school, a development he said was very important for the nation

He said since 2018 they have been working with different partners to ensure that they provide books on civic education and that the Ministry of Basic Education has already included civic education into the curriculum.

He added that they have already prepared seven books that will be used by primary school pupils, from class one to six and from JSS one to three.

“The quiz is a platform to assess the level of understanding of school going pupils and to educate them about their basic rights as children, and we are also going to extend to various parts of the country,” he said