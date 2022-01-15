Analysis: Is ‘partygate’ one scandal too many for Boris Johnson?

But news of a “bring your own booze” party held in the Downing Street garden at the height of the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown forced the Prime Minister to apologize this week and admit he attended the event.

Johnson and the government have largely stuck to their line that further comment on the parties should be withheld until an investigation is completed by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant who has been tasked with producing a report on exactly what happened.

While the report itself cannot determine if any laws were broken, a detailed factual breakdown of what happened and why could pile further pressure on Johnson to resign. But the scope of the investigation could be narrow enough to avoid a smoking gun — and might not even be published in full — meaning Johnson may be able to ride out the scandal regardless of what the report says, even if that stokes further fury from his…