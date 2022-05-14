Analysis: Boris Johnson is picking a Brexit fight at a very risky moment



Boris Johnson has a lot on his plate right now. The “Partygate” scandal has battered the British Prime Minister’s personal ratings, a cost of living crisis is hurting millions of his citizens, and he’s assuming a leading role in helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

To the outside observer, then, it might seem odd that Johnson now also appears to be picking a Brexit-related fight with his old foe, the European Union.

Yet the British government has spent much of this week talking up the prospect of overriding a key part of the Brexit deal that Johnson himself negotiated and signed with the bloc back in 2019.

The issue in question is the Northern Ireland Protocol, a safeguard that was put in place to ensure that the border between the…