30.9 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 14, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Analysis: Boris Johnson is picking a Brexit fight at a very risky moment

By concord.web
0
84


London
CNN
 — 

Boris Johnson has a lot on his plate right now. The “Partygate” scandal has battered the British Prime Minister’s personal ratings, a cost of living crisis is hurting millions of his citizens, and he’s assuming a leading role in helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

To the outside observer, then, it might seem odd that Johnson now also appears to be picking a Brexit-related fight with his old foe, the European Union.

Yet the British government has spent much of this week talking up the prospect of overriding a key part of the Brexit deal that Johnson himself negotiated and signed with the bloc back in 2019.

The issue in question is the Northern Ireland Protocol, a safeguard that was put in place to ensure that the border between the…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine: The BBC has seen evidence of possible war crimes committed by Russian soldiers
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved