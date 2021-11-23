Amputee Nations Cup: Sierra Leone to open campaign against Uganda

November 23, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr



Sierra Leone Amputee national team will start their 2021 Amputee Football African Cup of Nations, dubbed CANAF (Cup of African Nations for Amputees Football) 2021, campaign against Uganda on 27 November at the JMK Park Stadium in Tanzania.

The Amputee Leone Stars will then face Morocco on match day 2 at the same venue before taking on the host, Tanzania on the final group match.

A total of 15 teams have been drawn into four groups of four, with the exception of Group D with just three teams.

Sierra Leone was drawn in Group A along with Morocco, Uganda and host, Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Liberia are in Group C with Cameroon, The Gambia, and Ethiopia.

Holder, Angola are paired with Kenya, Rwanda and Zanzibar in group B whiles Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria occupied group D.

This year’s edition of the competition will run from November 27 to December 4, 2021 in Tanzania.

Liberia, record holders (three times), will be chasing their fourth after finishing as 3rd Place winners in the previous edition held in Angola.

Angola are the current champions after defeating Nigeria 2-0 in the 2019 Final.