Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti’s fuel shortage could be the worst

Footsteps echo through empty hallways. The normal beeps and whirs of hospital equipment are absent. The organized chaos of a city emergency room is replaced by empty chairs strung with caution tape.

The stillness is pierced only by the occasional cry of a child, about two years old, lying on her belly in a crib in the hospital’s pediatric unit. She is one of the only patients currently admitted in what is usually one of Haiti’s largest, busiest hospitals.

The vast majority of those who show up to the front door are being turned away.

“It’s too painful to count [how many we’ve turned away],” said a first-year medical resident named Rachelle, who asked CNN not to use her last name.

The hospital, said Rachelle, cannot accept patients because it simply cannot provide them care.

Hospital Universitaire de la Paix runs primarily on generators, which in turn run on gasoline. But amid a…

