Ambassador Fanday Turay shares experience in conflict prevention, peacekeeping strategy with the Security Council

By Mohamed Massaquoi ,Information Attache ,Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations

With the lived experience of regional arrangements in the maintenance of international peace and security,Sierra Leone can appropriately play a pivotal role in global discussions on conflict prevention, peacekeeping operations, crisis management and in addressing threats to global peace and security.

While delivering a statement at the Arria-Formula Meeting at the United Nations Security Council, convened by the Mission of Ghana, on “collective security through equitable burden sharing, strengthening regional arrangements for the maintenance of international peace and security”, the Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, H.E Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay, shared Sierra Leone’s experience in regional arrangements in conflict prevention and noted that regional arrangements have proven to be effective and timely amidst resource implications and coordination challenges.

He said Sierra Leone welcomes Security Council resolutions 1631 (2005), 2553 (2020) and subsequent decisions by the Council including S/PRST/2020/11 and S/PRST/2020/1, and urges for their full respect and implementation in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, and further acknowledged the obligation for regional organizations, under article 54 of the Charter, to keep the Security Council fully informed of their activities for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Ambassador Turay emphasized the context of the reform of the Security Council and in the Co-Chairs “Revised Elements Paper”, adding that Sierra Leone was pleased to note the progress made with appreciation on the retention of the paragraph under the Cluster “Relationship between the Security Council and the General Assembly” in the Convergence section, the expressed view to “Further strengthening cooperation with regional and subregional organizations”.

Ambassador Turay also informed of Sierra Leone’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the Security Council for the term 2024-2025 and noted that the bid is premised on Sierra Leone’s unwavering commitment to a representative and revitalized multilateral rules-based order to advance and sustain global peace and security.

In this regard, he further noted the flexibility and agility of regional intergovernmental organizations to act where the UN Security Council cannot immediately act, and thus see the need for partnership in a representative approach to maintaining international peace and security. This in turn operationalizes the UN Charter purpose to “take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to peace” and suppression of breaches to peace proactively and through peaceful means. This view, he said, underscores the importance of employing regional solutions for regional challenges.

In concluding his intervention, Ambassador Turay further attested to the effectiveness of a regional approach to the maintenance of world peace and building consensus to strengthen regional peace and security architecture define within the UN Security Council parameters.

Sierra Leone, he said will, accordingly, lend support to the agenda on cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations, particularly in revisiting the proposals for supporting regional arrangements and regional institutions through funding from assessed contributions of the UN and to provide logistical support to address conflicts at the regional level.