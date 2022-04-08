Amb. Omaku calls for concerted efforts in healthcare service delivery in Sierra Leone

The Deputy Dean of the Diplomatic Corp and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Sierra Leone His Excellency, Amb. Henry John Omaku fcim, Giwan Doma has called on the international community to rally round the government of Sierra Leone and the administration of President Julius Maada Bio in its resolve to provide qualitative healthcare services to the people.

Amb. Omaku made the called today while speaking at the first National Health Summit organized by the country’s Ministry of Health and Sanitation . He said, the administration of President Julius Maada Bio has so far effectively and efficiently rallied the diplomatic community to focus on the new direction of the government which according to him, is to reposition the health sector towards achieving universal health coverage for all Sierra Leoneans.

The High Commissioner informed delegates that the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains a strategic partner to the government of Sierra Leone. He said Nigeria through its Technical Aid Corps (TAC) program has consistently deployed experienced medical experts in the delivery of critical healthcare services to the populace most especially people in the rural areas.

Amb. Omaku equally informed delegates that there are ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government to support Sierra Leone in establishing a medical faculty to train postgraduate Sierra Leonean Doctors in key medical disciplines.

The 3-Day summit which was officially launched by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio has as its theme; Promoting Health Service Delivery Towards Universal Health Coverage.

The summit is design to bring together leaders and relevant stakeholders in healthcare, medicine, technology and business to discuss the accelerated pace of innovation and the bright outlook for breakthrough and new models in healthcare service delivery.

The summit attracted Government Ministers, Consular & Diplomatic Corps, professional bodies, Mayor, Parliamentarians, and civil society organizations.